April 12, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Illinois Democrats’ plan to force retailers to post ‘tax relief’ details is unconstitutional, election year propaganda. “Budget bills introduced by Illinois Democrats in the waning hours of session and that were passed early Saturday will require private-sector retailers to notify consumers of temporary “tax relief” measures included in them. Critics say the requirements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and forced campaign propaganda during an election year.”