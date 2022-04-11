April 11, 2022

FORMER COWBOYS EXECUTIVE GIL BRANDT BLASTED FOR INSENSITIVE DWAYNE HASKINS COMMENTS ON RADIO:

Brandt said that Haskins ignored the advice of NFL draft evaluators who told him to remain an extra year at Ohio State, allegedly telling him that he did not have the work ethic.

“It was always something. It was one of those, ‘I’m not offsides, but they keep calling me for offsides,’ ” Brandt said. “It’s a tragic thing. Anytime somebody dies it’s tragic, especially when you’re 24 years old and you’ve got your whole life ahead of you. Maybe if he’d have stayed in school an [extra] year, he wouldn’t do silly things.”

Brandt was known as a pioneering scout under GM Tex Schramm for upward of three decades with the Cowboys.