April 12, 2022

JOE BIDEN DID THAT: Inside wartime Russia, Putin isn’t losing. “Russian shoppers can no longer buy many Western products or use certain payment methods, and many goods they can buy are now more expensive thanks to the sanctions. But they don’t blame Putin, says Yana, a journalist in Moscow who asked that we not use her last name.”

I’ve argued from the beginning that sanctioning Russia’s civilian economy was a mistake.

Russians have a long history of enduring any hardships brought on by the enemy.

Instead of waging economic war on Vladimir Putin and his cronies, we’re waging it against the Russian people — so they’re treating us as the bad guy instead of Putin.