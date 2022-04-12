April 12, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Athena Thorne: How to Save America From Our Illegal Immigrant Occupation. “Americans — the ultimate targets of the Globalist oligarchy — are simply too humane to do anything but help such acutely vulnerable people. Globalists know this and use it against us.”

Matt Margolis: Can the GOP Push Biden to the Center Next Year? “In theory, this makes sense. But I think they’re being very optimistic in their presumption that Biden cares what party controls Congress when it comes to enacting his agenda. Barack Obama certainly didn’t, and Biden has modeled his presidency after his former boss’s.”

Yours Truly: Shanghai Despair: Starving Lockdown Victims Jumping From Highrises. “Some residents, broke and increasingly hungry, are making the last desperate act of defiance.”

Bonus: Florida Man Friday: Now That’s What I Call Getting Tased.