April 11, 2022

BETTER THAN GETTING PROBED AT AREA 51: As classified B-21 bomber nears flight, secret facility sees more curious ‘probing.’ “Weird things keep happening at Air Force Plant 42. Drunk drivers ramming into barbed wire fences. A lost traveler looking for a gas station. Seemingly repetitive auto accidents. As the Air Force gets ready for first flight of the highly classified B-21 bomber, service officials told Breaking Defense the secretive facility where it is being built has seen a rising number of incursions — suspected snoopers hoping to sneak a peak at the latest secret project.”