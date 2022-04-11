April 11, 2022
NO MANDATES: Nearly 300 Service Members Separated From Navy, Marine Corps For Vaccine Refusal. “The Navy has so far separated a total of 763 sailors due to their continued refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
