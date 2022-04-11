«
»

April 11, 2022

POLITICS IS DOWNSTREAM FROM CULTURE: On Conservative Inc.’s Culture War Disdain. “They seem more afraid of alienating liberal MSM and Hollywood friends over culture war issues than paying attention to outrage among actual voters.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:42 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.