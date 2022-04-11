April 11, 2022
POLITICS IS DOWNSTREAM FROM CULTURE: On Conservative Inc.’s Culture War Disdain. “They seem more afraid of alienating liberal MSM and Hollywood friends over culture war issues than paying attention to outrage among actual voters.”
