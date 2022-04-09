April 9, 2022

AFTER THIS LATEST VIDEO I’M ACTUALLY STARTING TO WORRY ABOUT WILL SMITH:

You don’t have to be an expert to see that something is deeply wrong here with our man Will “What Did The 5 Fingers Say To The Face” Smith:

free this man, this man is afraid pic.twitter.com/2B3AdB1uui — bongwater sun tea (@Raddsurfer) April 7, 2022

Holy moly. The despair. The anxiety. The tension between him and his “wife.” She doesn’t appear to give a crap about him. He appears like a beaten dog. I’m sorry but that’s what it looks like to me.

