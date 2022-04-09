April 9, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
QUESTION ASKED: What’s Going on in Shanghai?
Related: Moment a Chinese ‘Covid prevention guard’ chases down a corgi and beats it to death with a shovel because its owner was infected – as Shanghai residents run out of food in doomed Zero Covid lockdown.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.