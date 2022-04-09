April 9, 2022

CHINA HARVESTED ORGANS FROM LIVING PEOPLE, DOCTORS HELPED WITH EXECUTIONS, ISRAELI RESEARCHER CLAIMS: “Ethan Gutmann, a researcher and human rights activist…estimated that China murders at least 25,000 people each year in Xinjiang for their organs. He described fast tracks to move the organs in local airports, and crematoria built to dispose of the bodies. Customers for organs these days, he said, are mainly wealthy Chinese. However, he noted, there are also ‘organ tourists.’ They included Japanese, South Koreans and Muslims from the Gulf States who prefer ‘halal organs’ taken from Muslims like the Uighurs, he said. But despite the extensive evidence on organ trafficking in China, no ‘smoking gun’ has been found yet in the form of official documents that could prove the state is behind the illegal, immoral and profitable industry. Until now, apparently.”