April 9, 2022

PETE BUTTIGIEG SHOCKED TO LEARN BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T HAPPY WITH DEMOCRATS:

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was shocked Thursday to find out black people aren’t happy with Democrats while speaking on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God.

“You do realize, Pete, a lot of black people feel like Democrats have kept no promises since they’ve been in office,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

“Really?” a seemingly surprised Buttigieg responded.

“Yes,” Charlamagne Tha God said.