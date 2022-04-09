April 9, 2022

DO NBC JOURNALISTS KNOW THAT THEIR SISTER NETWORK EMPLOYS AL SHARPTON? NBC News journalists to boss: Hiring Jen Psaki at MSNBC will tarnish the brand.

Related: Jen Psaki, Groomers’ Spokeswoman. “Groomers? Oh hell yeah. I don’t care how loud they howl, this is purely evil, and ordinary people have got to wake up to what schools, the Walt Disney Company, the medical profession, the media, the Democratic Party, and the President of the United States are doing to children and families. They can howl all they want about how mean and demagogic we are for calling them groomers. I think of Hannah Arendt’s line: ‘One of the greatest advantages of the totalitarian elites of the twenties and thirties was to turn any statement of fact into a question of motive.’”