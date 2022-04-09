«
»

April 9, 2022

EFREM ZIMBALIST JR. LEFT THE HOOVER BUILDING A LONG TIME AGO: Prosecutors Fail to Secure a Single Guilty Verdict in Alleged Whitmer Kidnapping Plot.

As Howie Carr wrote last fall: Abolish the FBI: You heard it here first.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:44 am
