April 9, 2022
EFREM ZIMBALIST JR. LEFT THE HOOVER BUILDING A LONG TIME AGO: Prosecutors Fail to Secure a Single Guilty Verdict in Alleged Whitmer Kidnapping Plot.
As Howie Carr wrote last fall: Abolish the FBI: You heard it here first.
EFREM ZIMBALIST JR. LEFT THE HOOVER BUILDING A LONG TIME AGO: Prosecutors Fail to Secure a Single Guilty Verdict in Alleged Whitmer Kidnapping Plot.
As Howie Carr wrote last fall: Abolish the FBI: You heard it here first.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.