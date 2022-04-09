«
April 9, 2022

JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Barack Obama and Company Dishonestly Lecture UChicago Students on ‘Disinformation.’

And inadvertently put on quite a show in the process:

Brian Stelter flails as college freshman confronts him on CNN’s ‘disinformation’ on Hunter Biden, Russia hoax.

Atlantic Magazine Editor Jeffrey Goldberg Touts Disinformation Conference, Skips Hunter Biden’s Laptop.

Atlantic journalist Anne Applebaum: I still don’t care about Hunter’s laptop.

Exit quotes:

