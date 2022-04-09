April 9, 2022
JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Barack Obama and Company Dishonestly Lecture UChicago Students on ‘Disinformation.’
And inadvertently put on quite a show in the process:
● Brian Stelter flails as college freshman confronts him on CNN’s ‘disinformation’ on Hunter Biden, Russia hoax.
● Atlantic Magazine Editor Jeffrey Goldberg Touts Disinformation Conference, Skips Hunter Biden’s Laptop.
● Atlantic journalist Anne Applebaum: I still don’t care about Hunter’s laptop.