KEVIN DOWNEY JR: History 101: The Left Is Awakening a ‘Sleeping Giant.’ “Now is the time for conservatives to get LOUD. The battle against Marxism is ON, and it’s going very well for us. Now is the time to step on the gas, NOT the brakes. It’s time for all of us to go to a school board meeting, demand answers, and stop voting for RINOs like Mitt Romney.”