April 8, 2022

FASTER, PLEASE — THE RUSSIANS AND UKRAINIANS AREN’T THE ONLY ONES RUNNING OUT OF GEAR: US Army initiates plan to replace Stingers with next-gen interceptor. “The request for information to industry for a new surface-to-air missile for the Army’s SHORAD system comes as the Pentagon has been sending Javelin and Stinger missiles to Ukraine to help it fight the ongoing Russian invasion. But even as the Army considers that version of the Stinger obsolete, senior defense officials are discussing with industry how production might be ramped up.”