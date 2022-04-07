«
»

April 7, 2022

JEN PSAKI SAYS SEX REASSIGNMENT SURGERY AND PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR KIDS IS “A BEST PRACTICE AND POTENTIALLY LIFESAVING:”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:17 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.