April 7, 2022
JEN PSAKI SAYS SEX REASSIGNMENT SURGERY AND PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR KIDS IS “A BEST PRACTICE AND POTENTIALLY LIFESAVING:”
Like gay conversion therapy … but with scalpels. https://t.co/5mmWcRe9VH
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 7, 2022
JEN PSAKI SAYS SEX REASSIGNMENT SURGERY AND PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR KIDS IS “A BEST PRACTICE AND POTENTIALLY LIFESAVING:”
Like gay conversion therapy … but with scalpels. https://t.co/5mmWcRe9VH
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 7, 2022
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.