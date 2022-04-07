April 7, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Weirdos Who Want To Sexualize Your Children Should Absolutely Be Stigmatized As Groomers.

Joel Barry, the managing editor of The Babylon Bee (which has been censored for truthful statements about sex and gender), put it correctly when he said , “Most teachers aren’t themselves pedophiles, but they are working in a pedophilic system designed to make kids more exploitable—both politically and sexually.” He continued:

They aren’t grooming kids for a specific pedophile, necessarily. They’re grooming them for a system of pedophilia — which in the long run will result in horrors we can’t comprehend. Find your courage and stop it.

“System of pedophilia” isn’t conspiratorial; it’s an apt way to describe a depraved culture that preys upon its children — in the womb, in entertainment, in the classroom, online, during global pandemics, and anywhere else self-serving adults can exploit children to accomplish their political, social, and sexual ends.

The ridiculous “groomer” tut-tutting is just the latest friendly fire from the dwindling faction of used-to-be-conservatives who care more about getting published in The Atlantic than in defending the rights of parents and their vulnerable children. According to many of them, you’re too sensitive about censorship, not concerned enough about decorum, secretly racist, not a faithful enough Christian, and now too sensitive to child exploitation.

But we know what grooming looks like, and if we’re too afraid to call it what it is, what the hell are we conserving?