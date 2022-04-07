April 7, 2022
NEW CIVILITY WATCH: John Nolte: Disney’s Jimmy Kimmel ‘Jokes’ About Will Smith Slapping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Kimmel, a far-left propagandist who hosts Disney’s basement-rated late-night show on ABC, “joked” about how much he’d like to see Will Smith slap Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said, adding, “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”
You see, when chauvinist leftists like Kimmel “joke” about committing violence against women who dare to defy them with their political opinions, that is perfectly acceptable to the Walt Disney Co., the pro-grooming multinational that owns the ABC network that pays Kimmel millions to attract an audience of dozens.
And these calls for violence are nothing new…
Just last week, Stephen Colbert, Kimmel’s far-left counterpart at CBS, used Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock to call for a journalist to be slapped. But because Colbert was referring to a Fox News journalist, Peter Doocy, a journalist who asks tough and relevant questions of a regime Colbert is paid millions to protect, suddenly it’s okay to call for violence against journalists.
For her part, Rep. Greene has done the correct thing and reported Kimmel’s “joke” to the Capitol Police.
I’m no defender of Greene and her conspiracy theories, but Kimmel works for a network who in the midst of a moral panic, tried to blame the January 2011 massacre in Tuscon on Sarah Palin’s clip art. Afterwards, every major person in the liberal overculture talked about “we can be better” and the dangers of violent rhetoric. Later that month, “CNN’s John King issued a prompt on-air apology minutes after a guest on his program used the term ‘crosshairs’ during a segment: ‘We’re trying to get away from using that kind of language,’” as NewsBusters noted during that brief period of magical thinking when the DNC-MSM convinced themselves of the awesome talismanic powers of Palin’s clip-art and the media’s own violence and gun-related metaphors.
Curiously, violent rhetoric is much in favor these days, by the same players:
Flashbacks:
● Nancy Pelosi tells 2020 Dems, “You have to be ready to take a punch. And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch—for the children.”
● Sen. Rand Paul had part of his lung removed this weekend because of damage from 2017 attack.
● Actor Jeff Daniels to CBS’s Stephen Colbert: ‘We Need Someone That Can Punch Trump in the Face.’
● Ilhan Omar Retweet Suggests Rand Paul Deserved to Be Assaulted.
● Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) to 2020 Dems: Don’t Run Away from Trump — ‘Punch Him in the Face.’
● Parents cheer as kids bash an ICE agent piñata and throw balls at the painted image of President Trump.
● Joe Biden: I Want to ‘Beat the Hell Out of’ President Trump.
● Patti LuPone defends violent attack on Rand Paul.
● CNN Host Palled Around with, Promoted ICE Firebomber’s Antifa Group.
● Leftist Thug Caught on Video Assaulting Conservative Berkeley Student While Fellow Students Laugh.
● Journalist Andy Ngo Beaten Up at Portland Antifa Rally.
● John Dickerson, the host of Face the Nation and the “political director” for CBS, wrote an article for Slate in 2013 charmingly titled “Go for the Throat! Why if he wants to transform American politics, Obama must declare war on the Republican Party.”
● Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.