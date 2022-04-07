April 7, 2022

GOP PROBE OF HUNTER BIDEN’S BUSINESS DEALINGS TURNS TO PRESIDENT’S BROTHER JAMES: “‘We have people with the Biden name, dealing with Chinese business people that have a relationship to the Communist Party,’ Senator Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge. ‘I think James Biden was very much a part of this.’ Bank records released by Republican senators this week indicate James Biden’s company, the Lion Hall Group, received payments from a Chinese-financed consulting group in 2018, before his brother Joe announced he was running for president. Grassley says that same year James Biden and the president’s son, Hunter, received monthly retainers totaling $165,000 — $100,000 to Hunter and $65,000 to James.”