April 8, 2022

WELL, YES: Biden Presidency Bad for America, Most Voters Say.

Only 28% believe it would be better for America if Biden is reelected to a second term in 2024. Forty-two percent (42%) think it would be better for America if former President Donald Trump is elected again in 2024. Twenty-seven percent (27%) say it would be better if somebody else is elected president in 2024.

While 57% of Democratic voters believe Biden’s reelection in 2024 would be better for America, that opinion is shared by only 10% of Republicans and 16% of voters not affiliated with either major party. Sixty-six percent (66%) of Republicans think electing Trump again in 2024 would be better for the country, as do 19% of Democrats and 42% of unaffiliated voters.