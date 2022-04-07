April 7, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Megan Fox: Yes, the Gender Cult Is Full of Groomers and We Won’t Stop Saying It. “The truth of the matter is this: we are winning this narrative because of the relentless use of the word ‘groomer.’ When the enemy tells you they hate what you are doing, that’s when you need to KEEP DOING IT.”

Matt Margolis: Why Would Trump Want to Return to Twitter? “If Trump wants Truth Social to be a long-term success, he has to use the platform and use it exclusively. If Trump were reinstated on Twitter, he would undermine the very purpose of Truth Social, which has branded itself as a free-speech alternative to Twitter.”

Yours Truly: Mass Graves: You’re Doing De-Nazification Wrong. “What has been confirmed in Bucha ought to shock you, but it shouldn’t surprise you. Similar atrocities, even though usually on a much smaller scale, have been caught on video since the very start of the Russian invasion.”