April 7, 2022
ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER ANNE APPLEBAUM SAYS THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY WAS NOT ‘INTERESTING’ … AT ‘DISINFORMATION’ CONFERENCE:
A University of Chicago student asks a left wing reporter about the media cover up for Hunter Biden. Watch his question and watch her arrogant reaction. It perfectly encapsulates why so many distrust the media. pic.twitter.com/W8UXwmNKYn
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 6, 2022
Flashback: Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum explains why ‘even if every single word in the Steele dossier was wrong,’ the FBI and media were right to treat it as legit.
Unexpectedly, considering alleged “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella blurbed her 2017 book: