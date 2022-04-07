«
April 7, 2022

ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER ANNE APPLEBAUM SAYS THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY WAS NOT ‘INTERESTING’ … AT ‘DISINFORMATION’ CONFERENCE:

Flashback: Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum explains why ‘even if every single word in the Steele dossier was wrong,’ the FBI and media were right to treat it as legit.

Unexpectedly, considering alleged “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella blurbed her 2017 book:

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:45 am
