April 7, 2022

ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER ANNE APPLEBAUM SAYS THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY WAS NOT ‘INTERESTING’ … AT ‘DISINFORMATION’ CONFERENCE:

A University of Chicago student asks a left wing reporter about the media cover up for Hunter Biden. Watch his question and watch her arrogant reaction. It perfectly encapsulates why so many distrust the media. pic.twitter.com/W8UXwmNKYn

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 6, 2022