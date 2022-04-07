April 7, 2022

REPORT: Geico hired Linda Sarsour for a “Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month Celebration:”

At the time of this post, the only posts I’ve seen referencing this are linking to the above Stop Antisemitism.org tweet and a cached Reddit post that has since been deleted:

So it’s possible Geico’s management got cold feet about associating with Sarsour, which isn’t too surprising. She’s too toxic for even the Biden administration — or is she? Biden campaign appears to walk back apology over condemning Linda Sarsour.

The Biden campaign has been sending conflicting messages over whether or not it regrets comments directed at Linda Sarsour, a prominent pro-BDS activist. On a private call on Sunday with dozens of prominent Arab and Muslim activists, the Biden campaign expressed regret over how it construed a statement condemning former Women’s March leader and Bernie Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour. Sarsour was featured last week at the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates Assembly, despite her history of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, and other bigotry. In that call, top foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken expressed “regret” over the matter, according to Middle East Eye, which obtained a recording of the call and first reported on it. National coalitions director Ashley Allison reportedly said, “I am sorry that that happened. And I hope that whatever trust was broken, that this conversation is one small step to help build back the trust, but that is not the last time we have this conversation.” The call followed the backlash the Biden campaign received from the Arab and Muslim communities after it rebuked Sarsour.

So they were for her before they were against for before they were for her. That’s the Biden mindset gone plaid!