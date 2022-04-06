April 6, 2022

GOP REP. CHIP ROY CALLS DEMS OUT ON THEIR LATEST COVID HYPOCRISY:

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy called out Democrats supporting Title 42’s end while fearing emerging COVID-19 variants.

During a House Judiciary Committee markup Wednesday of legislation dubbed the “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act,” Roy slammed his Democratic colleagues who feared the virus’ new forms, but supported the decision to end Title 42, a public health order.

Title 42, a Trump-era order, was put in place in March 2020 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and has resulted in the expulsions of over 1.7 million migrants, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that the order will end May 23.

“First of all, the gentlelady from Texas [Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee] refers to the supposed concern and fear that she has about the Omicron variant coming in April,” Roy said. “Then, on what basis is the CDC recommending that they end Title 42? … If this is such a great concern, then why would the CDC say ‘oh no, we don’t need to use Title 42 to protect our Border Patrol agents, protect Americans, stem the tide of 8,000 people a day coming across our border.”