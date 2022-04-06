April 6, 2022

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Governor Abbott Directs Texas to Send Illegal Immigrants to D.C. on Charter Buses. “‘To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C,’ Abbott announced at a press conference Wednesday. ‘We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,’ he said. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be responsible for this operation, the governor confirmed.”