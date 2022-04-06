April 6, 2022

‘WHY DO THEY ALL KEEP DOING THIS?’ Kamala Harris Latest Dem Politician Photographed Maskless With Masked Kids.

Republican leaders blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for taking a maskless photo with several elementary schoolchildren from Washington, D.C., all of whom were masked.

The Republican National Committee posted a video of Harris, who was on a visit to Neville Thomas Elementary School on Monday to promote the Biden administration’s “Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure.” The program would seek to upgrade public school facilities and transportation systems to make them more energy-efficient.

As Harris walked up on stage to give remarks on the plan, she paused and encouraged several children to gather around her and posed for photos. The students were all masked, but Harris was not.

“Lmfao why do they all keep doing this,” conservative digital media strategist Greg Price tweeted, including photos of Harris and other prominent politicians who had previously been photographed maskless: New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who were also photographed with masked children, and Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who was pictured with masked attendees at a campaign rally in February.