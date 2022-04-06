April 6, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: The Federalist’s Rachel Bovard hopes you’ll ‘remember when Joe Biden voted for an actual Don’t Say Gay bill.’

While consistency isn’t necessarily the hallmark of lifelong politicians like Biden, it’s worth noting this 1994 vote for two reasons. First, to demonstrate just how far the Democratic [Party has] evolved on cultural questions in the two decades since, but second, to highlight just how far Biden actually exists outside of his positioning on the campaign trail as a moderate.

From his support for repealing the prohibition on federal funding for abortion – a policy he routinely supported while in the Senate – to forcing nuns to buy birth control and charging his Department of Justice to “do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that . . . violate the constitutional right to an abortion,” Biden has emerged as a willing handmaiden to the progressive jihad in the culture wars.

This is true in the area of gender ideology as well. On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order directing his administration to ensure all regulations prohibit discrimination on, among other things, sexual orientation or transgender status – including allowing access by biological males to female restrooms, locker rooms, and school sports.

Biden has followed through on that commitment. His administration’s new Title IX rules will expand the definition of discrimination beyond sex to also include sexual orientation and gender identity. In his State of the Union address, Biden demanded that Congress pass the radical Equality Act, which would use sexual politics to erase the First Amendment.