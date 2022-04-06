April 6, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Stacey Abrams Proves Losing Is the New Winning. None of the responsibility, all of the fun! “I applaud Stacey Abrams’ newfound fame and financial success, especially if the alternative would’ve been to put her in elected office. If a bunch of dimwits want to cheer her on because she lost, that’s none of my concern. Now I look forward to Abrams painting herself as a victim yet again. Sure, she’s a millionaire who is worshipped by libs wherever she goes, but some people still oppose her. What’s up with that? Can’t a black woman lose an election in America without somebody making fun of her for whining about it? Let’s hope she loses again so she can really get rich. You go, girl!”