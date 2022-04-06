April 6, 2022

I NEVER DO: Nobel economists were dead wrong on inflation: Don’t expect an apology. “The laureates seemed to have overlooked that previous COVID benefits had often exceeded what tens of millions of workers regularly earned and that recipients displaced by COVID were never required to look for other work. While the high priests of economic “science” were cheering on higher federal spending, larger deficits and increased taxes, employers were and are continuing to deal with inflation face-to-face. They are forced to bid up wages, sometimes doubling them, to keep and get employees even as overall labor force participation seems unlikely to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.”