April 6, 2022

CHANGE? Republicans Wallop Democrats in Spending on Tuesday’s Wisconsin School Board Races.

Wisconsin voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in critical local elections for mayors, school boards, and county executives in what may give an early preview of where the battleground state’s electorate stands on issues that could prove critical to statewide and national races decided in November.

With school boards especially, eyes are on these hyper-local races to see if the success Glenn Youngkin had in Virginia last November by championing parental rights and school transparency translates to voters in other states.

While Wisconsin Democrats have been largely complacent when it comes to school board races — spending less than $10,000 to protect incumbents or elect their party’s candidates — local Republican parties have been spending big — more than $70,000 according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — ahead of Tuesday’s elections.