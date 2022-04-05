«
»

April 5, 2022

ARROGANCE OR STUPIDITY? EMBRACE THE POWER OF “AND”: It’s no secret that the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, is a raving moron. But I can say based on 40 years experience as a reporter and media lawyer — and pal Mark Tapscott will back me up on this:

Nothing, but nothing, sends up a red flag to reporters quite like when a politico files a “motion to seal” court proceedings. It’s catnip. Total catnip.

From the Chicago Tribune:

“The Park District’s motion to seal the case acknowledges a Zoom call occurred involving high-ranking city lawyers Celia Meza and John Hendricks, then-Park Board President Avis LaVelle and parks Chief Operating Officer Patrick Levar, as well as Smyrniotis, who was the Park District’s deputy general counsel, and then-general counsel Timothy King. The Park District argues that the case should be sealed to protect its interests as it defends a separate lawsuit brought by an Italian Americans group over Lightfoot’s removal of a Columbus statue in Little Italy.”

Who wants to be the first to tell these corrupt jokers that government organizations do not have privacy interests in the first place…

 

 

Posted by Charles Glasser at 3:11 pm
