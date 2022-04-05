April 5, 2022

ARROGANCE OR STUPIDITY? EMBRACE THE POWER OF “AND”: It’s no secret that the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, is a raving moron. But I can say based on 40 years experience as a reporter and media lawyer — and pal Mark Tapscott will back me up on this:

Nothing, but nothing, sends up a red flag to reporters quite like when a politico files a “motion to seal” court proceedings. It’s catnip. Total catnip.

From the Chicago Tribune:

“The Park District’s motion to seal the case acknowledges a Zoom call occurred involving high-ranking city lawyers Celia Meza and John Hendricks, then-Park Board President Avis LaVelle and parks Chief Operating Officer Patrick Levar, as well as Smyrniotis, who was the Park District’s deputy general counsel, and then-general counsel Timothy King. The Park District argues that the case should be sealed to protect its interests as it defends a separate lawsuit brought by an Italian Americans group over Lightfoot’s removal of a Columbus statue in Little Italy.”

Who wants to be the first to tell these corrupt jokers that government organizations do not have privacy interests in the first place…