April 5, 2022

DEMOCRAT SENATOR EXPLOITS SACRAMENTO SHOOTING TO PUSH ABSURD GUN CONTROL ARGUMENTS: “In the statement included with the tweet, Feinstein acknowledged that there’s a lot we still don’t know. The investigation, as of this writing, is still ongoing. That lack of knowledge, however, doesn’t dissuade the long-time senator from calling for universal background checks, magazine restrictions, assault weapon bans, and a ban on so-called ghost guns. Almost all of which already exist in California… as Feinstein should be well aware. I mean, she represents the state—and has since 1992!”