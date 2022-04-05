April 5, 2022

VETERAN GOP REPRESENTATIVE FRED UPTON, WHO VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT.

To be fair, Upton’s always been an awfully dim bulb: “Right-wing talk show host Rush Limbaugh cited Upton’s promotion of eco-friendly light bulbs evidence that he shouldn’t take the Energy and Commerce gavel. ‘This would be a tone-deaf disaster if the Republican leadership lets Fred Upton ascend to the chairmanship of the House energy committee,’ Limbaugh said this week. ‘This is exactly the kind of nannyism, statism, what have you, that was voted against and was defeated last week. No Republican complicit in nannyism, statism, can be rewarded this way.’”