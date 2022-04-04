April 4, 2022

‘CONSERVATIVE’ RADIO STATION CAVES TO WOKE MOB, FIRES HOST:

It is the height of hypocrisy for Cumulus to own a radio station that positions itself as committed to conservative thought and standing up to leftist bullies only to turn that station into a piece of the cancel culture apparatus used to silence conservatives based on ludicrous claims of racism.

As Amber [Athey] concludes in her column, the situation “has destroyed the integrity and reputation of WMAL and Cumulus as hosts of conservative content. We spoke frequently about the dangers of censorship and cancel culture on our program, and yet here they are bowing to the mob,” she adds. “Political commentary is worthless if it can’t be used to speak truth to those in power without fear of professional consequences.”

She’s right. I’ve filled in as a co-host of the old morning drive-time program and was a frequent guest in my previous position as the spokesman of Young America’s Foundation talking about, ironically, the dangers of cancel culture on college campuses. Will I be allowed back on their air after this? Who knows. But standing against cancel culture on college campuses, in larger society, and especially in “conservative” media is far more important than whatever a five minute interview about news of the day would be. If conservatives can’t call out cancel culture within the movement, how can they be taken seriously highlighting it elsewhere?

Amber’s tweet about Kamala Harris’ outfit and her utter lack of effectiveness as Vice President was funny. It was one of a countless number that poked fun at her fashion choice. It was certainly not racist, unless UPS is a racist company for having “What Can Brown Do For You?” as its slogan.