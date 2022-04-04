April 4, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: Union Square billboard calls San Francisco ‘famous the world over for dirt-cheap fentanyl.’

A group of mothers is calling on San Francisco city officials to crack down on people openly dealing and using drugs on city streets with a bold message that went up in Union Square on Monday afternoon.

Mothers Against Drug Deaths paid for a billboard that reads: “Famous the world over for our brains, beauty and now, dirt-cheap fentanyl.”

The message is referring to the opiate that has flooded the city’s street drug marketplace

in recent years, intensifying the peril of addiction and leading to a staggering number of overdose deaths.

“It’s dangerous and actually crazy because you can walk down a lot of the city streets and see hundreds of drug dealers out in the open,” said Jacqui Berlinn of Livermore, who co-founded Mothers Against Drug Deaths. “You can literally watch them sell the drugs to an addict… and then watch that addict walk a few steps away and use …holding the foil in their hands, putting the needles in their arms.”