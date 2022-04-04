«
»

April 4, 2022

LOOK AT ALL THE WOKE TWITTER EMPLOYEES THAT WERE TRIGGERED BY ELON MUSK BECOMING THE COMPANY’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER:

It’s a thing of beauty.

One second, wokies are resting on their laurels, telling those MAGA dweebs that Twitter is a private company and can set whatever speech limits it wants.

The next second, they’re upset when someone they don’t like buys a huge stake in said private company!

Here’s a wonderful series of screenshots from this thread by journalist Andy Ngô:

Finally, America’s Newspaper of Record reports: Liberals Outraged To Learn 10% Of Twitter Now Owned By African-American.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:14 pm
