April 4, 2022
LOOK AT ALL THE WOKE TWITTER EMPLOYEES THAT WERE TRIGGERED BY ELON MUSK BECOMING THE COMPANY’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER:
It’s a thing of beauty.
One second, wokies are resting on their laurels, telling those MAGA dweebs that Twitter is a private company and can set whatever speech limits it wants.
The next second, they’re upset when someone they don’t like buys a huge stake in said private company!
Here’s a wonderful series of screenshots from this thread by journalist Andy Ngô:
Finally, America’s Newspaper of Record reports: Liberals Outraged To Learn 10% Of Twitter Now Owned By African-American.