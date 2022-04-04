April 4, 2022

RON DESANTIS DROPS INFLATION TRUTH BOMB (Video):

Inflation is hitting American families hard right now. Brutally hard. At least one prominent Republican, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is stepping up with some answers. He just accurately diagnosed the origins of the ongoing price surges—and dropped an inflation truth bomb in a recent speech.

“People should just brace themselves,” the governor warned, “because the inflationary period that we’re in [is] likely to persist for some time.”

“I mean, you cannot print trillions and trillions of dollars, and expect there not to be some effect on the back end. This is basic [economics], even Keynesian [progressive] economics would say that if you spend and print, spend and print, that is going to drive up the cost of everything.”