April 4, 2022

WAS IT OVER WHEN RUPERT MURDOCH BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?! Biden: Rupert Murdoch ‘most dangerous man in the world.’

President Biden reportedly decried Fox News owner and media magnate Rupert Murdoch as the “most dangerous man in the world,” according to new reporting in a forthcoming book by a team of New York Times reporters.

Excerpts from the book “This Will Not Pass,” by journalists Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns obtained by CNN reveal Biden assessed Fox News “as one of the most destructive forces in the United States.”

The book reportedly describes Fox News as a “torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack.”

Biden’s alleged comments to Martin and Burns are the first the president has ever made publicly about Murdoch, CNN noted.