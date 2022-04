NIFTY: The US Air Force showed off an A-10 in its new ‘bomb truck’ configuration. “Until now the A-10 was limited to carry only a single weapon on each pylon; by using the BRU-61/A rack, the A-10 will be able to carry four SDBs on each weapon pylon, becoming a ‘bomb truck’ that can release these stand-off weapons to neutralize threats as far as 50 miles in the target area before starting to provide Close Air Support (CAS) to ground troops.”