April 5, 2022

WHO’S DEVICE IS IT, ANYWAY? Vizio showing ads over live TV is a glimpse of our hellish future.

Technology companies are eager to prove that the products we buy aren’t actually ours — and TV makers have embraced this more than most.

I mean, what other way is there to explain why Vizio has enabled a feature on its TVs that display banner adverts over live shows?

Named ‘Jump Ads,’ the idea is a visual overlay appears during a television spot, which then pushes users towards the series on an app available on Vizio’s devices.

For example, imagine catching the premiere of a new comedy on a TV channel. At the end of this episode a banner appears, encouraging you to visit a streaming service to watch the next entry in the series.

In fact, this is precisely what Fox — the first partner engaging with Vizio’s Jump Ads — is doing. The media giant placed a banner at the end of its new show Welcome to Flatch. This impels viewers to watch additional episodes on the company’s app, which is available on Vizio’s televisions.