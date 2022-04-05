April 5, 2022
WHO’S DEVICE IS IT, ANYWAY? Vizio showing ads over live TV is a glimpse of our hellish future.
Technology companies are eager to prove that the products we buy aren’t actually ours — and TV makers have embraced this more than most.
I mean, what other way is there to explain why Vizio has enabled a feature on its TVs that display banner adverts over live shows?
Named ‘Jump Ads,’ the idea is a visual overlay appears during a television spot, which then pushes users towards the series on an app available on Vizio’s devices.
For example, imagine catching the premiere of a new comedy on a TV channel. At the end of this episode a banner appears, encouraging you to visit a streaming service to watch the next entry in the series.
In fact, this is precisely what Fox — the first partner engaging with Vizio’s Jump Ads — is doing. The media giant placed a banner at the end of its new show Welcome to Flatch. This impels viewers to watch additional episodes on the company’s app, which is available on Vizio’s televisions.
Elvis had the right idea.