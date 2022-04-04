April 4, 2022

«
COLORADO: Egregious bill criminalizes clerks checking election accuracy. “This bunker-busting election bomb is aimed at preemptively blowing up any future trouble-makers who, like Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, have looked into what’s been happening inside the Dominion machines, and are now facing criminal charges for actually doing their jobs. Inquiring minds want to know: is the passage of this unprecedented secretary of state power play setting the stage for the manipulation of the 2022 elections?”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:46 pm
