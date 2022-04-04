April 4, 2022

WAS IT OVER WHEN THE GERMANS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR DURING THE ‘EUROPEAN CIVIL WAR?’ New York Times columnist says Ukraine conflict is the first ‘real’ World War our planet has experienced.

In a recent opinion piece, New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman claimed that the ongoing war in Ukraine is the first “real” World War.

The column, originally headlined “Ukraine Is the First Real World War,” was highlighted on both The New York Times’ and Friedman’s Twitter accounts Sunday. Both tweets can still be viewed; however, the column has since been given a new headline on the Times’ website.

The article is now headlined, “Putin Had No Clue How Many of Us Would Be Watching.”