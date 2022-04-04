April 4, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Spy agency sought Hunter Biden laptop back in 2020 to see if family compromised.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer’s account to Just the News was confirmed by three other people who were approached by Shaffer or the agency or were involved in the approach.

They said the agency’s interest was to analyze the hard drive contents for any evidence or patterns of how foreign adversaries were seeking to compromise prominent Americans or their families.

Shaffer provided details about the approach during an appearance Friday on the Just the News television show on Real America’s Voice.

“A three-letter agency came to me and said, ‘Hey, we’ve heard that you have access to a copy of the Hunter Biden hard drive. Could we get a copy?'” Shaffer said during the interview. “And I said, like, ‘Do you know what’s on there? I mean, we’re talking about everything from child porn, to, you know, all these these issues regarding the president.’

“And they said, ‘We don’t care. … We want to either confirm or refute it. We want to act factual. We don’t have a political dog in the fight. What our concern is, is that if there’s compromising information on that hard drive, this is before the election, the president could be compromised to the level of owing either China or or Ukraine something. And this is what this three letter agency was concerned about.”