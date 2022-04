ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS:

● Shot: Madison Cawthorn: People in politics in D.C. who I’ve looked up to have invited me to orgies.

—Hot Air, Monday.

● Chaser: “Look, I’m just going to say what we’re all thinking: why would someone invite someone in a wheelchair to an orgy?”

—Twitter thread by Ben Dreyfuss, Friday. (Found via Iowahawk, who writes, “IMO the finest Twitter thread ever crafted.”)