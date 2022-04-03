April 3, 2022

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON CAN’T DECIDE WHETHER INDIVIDUALS POSSESS NATURAL RIGHTS OR NOT.

When Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that they would be willing to vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson after her questioning during congressional hearings, it practically guaranteed that she would be confirmed.

But they may not have seen the answer that she gave in response to a written question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). It’s common practice to send the nominee written questions, in addition to grilling her during hearings. But her response is getting a lot of attention — and it’s not hard to see why.

Cruz asked, “Do you hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights, yes or no?”

A simple question, one would think. At least if you believe in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. But if you thought Jackson’s answer about not being able to define a “woman” was a bad answer, this response was even worse.

Her response was not good, to say the least. “I do not hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights.”