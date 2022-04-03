April 3, 2022

JACK DORSEY FEIGNS GUILT PANGS: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says He is “Partially to Blame” for the Destruction of Internet Today and Regrets It.

Co-founder Jack Dorsey made the social media app Twitter a household name. He also helped destroy free speech in the United States.

Jack Dorsey banned President Trump from the social media platform allegedly for ‘inciting violence’ but not the Taliban and Iranian leaders.

A whistleblower inside Twitter exposed and recorded CEO Jack Dorsey and sent Project Veritas the recording.

Project Veritas released a video of Jack Dorsey laying out the roadmap for future political censorship — censoring Trump was just the beginning.

“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in a video recorded January 8, 2021.

Twitter also suspended the Gateway Pundit account indefinitely after we announced more videos of TCF Center fraud would be released in the coming days.

Questioning the fraudulent election will no longer be tolerated by the social media giant.

* * * * * * * *

Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter last year.

Now, the former CEO said in his recent tweet that he is “partially to blame” for the current state of our internet today and claimed that he regrets it.

“The days of usenet, irc, the web…even email (w PGP)…were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I’m partially to blame, and regret it,” Dorsey said on his tweet.