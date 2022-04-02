April 2, 2022

MSNBC’S CHUCK TODD SNAPS AT GUEST OVER CRITICISM OF HUNTER BIDEN MEDIA COVERAGE: ‘THAT’S THE LAZIEST ATTACK.’

A conversation between MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., quickly became heated when Cramer claimed the media would have treated the Hunter Biden laptop story differently if he was one of former President Donald Trump’s children.

“Here’s the reality,” Cramer began. “If Hunter Biden’s name was Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump you guys would be treating the war in Ukraine like—

“Don’t what-about … Enough of this,” Todd interjected, waving his hand. “”That is the laziest attack. It is not about the media. It doesn’t matter about the media.”

“It’s also honest,” Cramer said as the two continued to speak over each other.