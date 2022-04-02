April 2, 2022

SARAH PALIN AMONG 50 CANDIDATES RUNNING TO FILL REMAINDER OF DON YOUNG’S TERM IN US HOUSE:

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin entered the race late Friday afternoon to fill the remaining months of Congressman Don Young’s term.

“As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight,” Palin said in an emailed news release.

Palin joins more than 50 other people who have filed to represent Alaska in the U.S House of Representatives.