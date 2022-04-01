«
»

April 1, 2022

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTES TO DECRIMINALIZE MARIJUANA, BUT MOVE FACES UPHILL BATTLE IN SENATE.

UPDATE: “Unable to pass laws dealing with real problems, House passes bill decriminalizing marijuana,” Not the Bee correctly notes.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:39 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.